Philadelphia Union Drops First Leg to Club América 0-1

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union played Liga MX side Club América in the first-leg of the Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday night, falling 1-0. Club América took the lead in the 20th minute when Raphael Veiga scored the lone goal of the match. Philadelphia pushed for an equalizer throughout the match, outshooting Club América 12-7, but were unable to find the back of the net. The second-leg will be played on Wednesday, March 18 (9:00 p.m. ET) at Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes.

The Union will continue MLS play when they travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday, March 14th (3:15 p.m. ET / Apple TV/FOX).

Philadelphia Union (0) - Club América (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Referee: Keylor Herrera

Assistant Referees: Danny Sojo, Carlos Fernandez

Fourth Official: Waldir Garcia

AME - Raphael Veiga (B. Rodríguez) 20'

PHI - Geiner Martinez (caution) 18'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 44'

PHI - Agustín Anello (caution) 47'

AME - Rodrigo Dourado (caution) 87'

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Geiner Martínez (Danley Jean Jacques 63'), Philippe Ndinga (Japhet Sery Larsen 81'), Agustín Anello (Indiana Vassilev 63'), Jesús Bueno, Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan (Frankie Westfield 45'), Ezekiel Alladoh (Bruno Damiani 45'), Milan Iloski.

Substitutes not used: Andre Blake, George Marks, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender, Jeremy Rafanello, Malik Jakupovic, Stas Korzaniowski.

Club América: Luis Malagón (Rodolfo Cota 42'), Cristian Borja, Sebastian Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Aaron Mejía, Érick Sánchez, Rodrigo Dourado, Brian Rodríguez (Raúl Zúñiga 80'), Raphael Veiga (Lima 67'), Álex Zendejas (Alexis Gutierrez 67'), Patricio Salas (Jonathan dos Santos 80').

Substitutes not used: Fernando Tapia, Kevin Álvarez, Néstor Araujo, Ramón Juarez, Miguel Vazquez, Alan Cervantes, Thiago Espinosa.

Defender Philippe Ndinga made his club debut tonight for the Union.

Forward Agustín Anello made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut for the Union.

Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan recorded his first start of the 2026 season.

