MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK  - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Orlando City SC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 16th minute of Orlando's match against New York City FC on March 7th.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Austin FC defender Guilherme Biro for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 25th minute of Austin's match against Charlotte FC on March 7th.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 47th+ minute of Vancouver's match against the Portland Timbers on March 7th.







