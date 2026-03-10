Chicago Fire FC Announces Partnership with WillScot for New Stadium Construction Project
Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Following its new stadium groundbreaking last week, Chicago Fire FC today announced a partnership with WillScot, North America's largest and most trusted provider of temporary space solutions. For more than 80 years, WillScot has powered progress across jobsites, businesses, and communities, delivering modular offices, storage containers, and other turnkey solutions that keep projects moving.
As part of the partnership agreement, WillScot will supply onsite workspace, storage, and restroom facilities throughout the duration of construction for the Club's new 22,000-capacity, privately-funded stadium at The 78 in Chicago's South Loop, expected to open in 2028.
"We are thrilled to partner with WillScot and ensure our new stadium is equipped with the best-in-class temporary space solutions following our official groundbreaking," said Goyo Perez, Senior Vice President Corporate Partnerships at Chicago Fire FC. "WillScot's expertise and innovation aligns with our commitment to create cutting-edge facilities for both the Club and for the city of Chicago."
"At WillScot, we're driven by the opportunity to support meaningful progress in the communities we serve, including this project that will energize the people of Chicago," said Corey Salemi, VP of Product & Marketing at WillScot. "By providing modern, high-quality workspace and storage solutions, we're ensuring the construction teams have the reliable, efficient infrastructure needed to keep this ambitious development moving on schedule."
WillScot will also be featured across a range of assets at Chicago Fire FC home matches and at the new stadium construction zone in The 78.
For updates about the new privately-funded stadium, visit www.dearchicago.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at @chicagofire, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).
For more information on WillScot, visit WillScot.com/en or follow WillScot on LinkedIn (@WillScot), Facebook (@WillScot), Instagram ( @willscot_), and YouTube (@_willscot).
