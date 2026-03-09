Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview

Published on March 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC will return to Soldier Field for a Saturday night clash against D.C. United on March 14.

The Men in Red return to the lakefront with a point in tow following a 0-0 draw against the Columbus Crew in Ohio side's 2026 home opener. Looking for their first win of the season, the Crew dominated possession through the opening half, but a sterling performance by goalkeeper Chris Brady and an unexpected debut for Homegrown player Dylan Borso sparked a momentum shift for Chicago. The match ended in a Mbekezeli Mbokazi counterattack shot that goalkeeper Patrick Schulte saved to keep Columbus from losing a home opener for the first time at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

D.C. United will arrive in Chicago coming off a tight 2-1 loss to Inter Miami CF in front of the largest home crowd in the club's storied MLS history. A total of 72,026 fans filled M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to watch the Black and Red take on the MLS Cup champions. The visitors took a 2-0 lead courtesy of the Argentine duo of Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi, but the hosts got one back late on newcomer Tai Baribo's second goal of 2026. But the revamped Miami defense held on for 15 minutes to deal D.C. its second loss of the season.

Kickoff at Soldier Field slated for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia by TREBEL app.

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC (1-1-1, 4 points) vs. D.C. United (1-2-0, 3 points)

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. DC: (24-27-22)

Last Game vs. DC: March 1, 2025 (2-2 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at DC: June 7, 2025 (7-1 W) - Audi Field - Washington, D.C. (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Chicago will face D.C. United for the first time since an historic 7-1 victory at Audi Field on June 7, 2026, in which it tied the Club record of goals scored in a single match (7-0 win at Kansas City on July 4, 2001). The match was one Fire goal away from tying the MLS record for goals scored by a visiting team set by LA Galaxy in an 8-1 victory at the Dallas Burn on July 4, 1998.

D.C. United is Chicago's third most common opponent in team history, facing off 73 times in regular season play. The mark is seven matches fewer than the Fire's 80-game rivalry with Columbus, and two fewer than the 75 against the New England Revolution.

Chris Brady recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time this season and will be looking for his third in a row on Saturday against D.C. United. The Homegrown goalkeeper has posted three consecutive clean sheets once before, shutting out Nashville SC, CF Montréal and Toronto FC in July 2023.

Defender Jack Elliott has recorded 1,634 minutes across 19 matches against D.C. United, both team highs. The center back has not scored but has two assists and 12 shots against the Black and Red.

Five members of the 2026 Fire roster have scored against D.C. United, led by Hugo Cuypers and Andrew Gutman with two goals apiece in their career. Jonathan Bamba, Maren Haile-Selassie and Philip Zinckernagel each scored their first goals against D.C. in the 7-1 victory in June.







