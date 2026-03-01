Availability Report: Trio Missing vs. Philadelphia
Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on the Philadelphia Union today.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Andrés Perea and Alonso Martínez.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg
Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg
