MLS New York City FC

Availability Report: Trio Missing vs. Philadelphia

Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release


New York City FC take on the Philadelphia Union today.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Andrés Perea and Alonso Martínez.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg

Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg

