Nashville SC Buys out Portion of Forward Tyler Boyd's Contract
Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has exercised a 2026 buyout option on a retained portion of forward Tyler Boyd's contract after Boyd was claimed off waivers by Los Angeles Football Club.
Under MLS roster rules a club is allowed, at its own expense, to buy out two players under guaranteed contracts per year and free up the corresponding salary budget space.
Transaction: Nashville SC buys out a retained portion of forward Tyler Boyd's contract on Jan. 14, 2026.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 14, 2026
- LAFC Claims Forward Tyler Boyd off Waivers - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Former Club Captain Héctor Herrera - Houston Dynamo FC
- Owen Wolff Undergoes Successful Surgery - Austin FC
- Nashville SC Buys out Portion of Forward Tyler Boyd's Contract - Nashville SC
- MNUFC Launches Campaign Celebrating Ten Seasons in Major League Soccer - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Cristiano Oliveira as Homegrown Player - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Buys out Portion of Forward Tyler Boyd's Contract
- Nashville SC Adds Chris Little to Coaching Staff
- Nashville SC Announces Roster for 2026 Preseason Training Presented by Vanderbilt Health
- Nashville SC Signs Free Agent MLS All-Star Cristian Espinoza to Designated Player Contract
- Nashville SC Loans Midfielder Isaiah Jones to MLS NEXT Pro's Chattanooga FC