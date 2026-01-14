Nashville SC Buys out Portion of Forward Tyler Boyd's Contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has exercised a 2026 buyout option on a retained portion of forward Tyler Boyd's contract after Boyd was claimed off waivers by Los Angeles Football Club.

Under MLS roster rules a club is allowed, at its own expense, to buy out two players under guaranteed contracts per year and free up the corresponding salary budget space.

Transaction: Nashville SC buys out a retained portion of forward Tyler Boyd's contract on Jan. 14, 2026.







