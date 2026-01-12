Nashville SC Adds Chris Little to Coaching Staff
Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today Chris Little has been added to its coaching staff for the 2026 season. Little, who joins Nashville after five seasons with the Colorado Rapids, joins Assistants John Bello and Michael Nsien and Goalkeeper Coach Danny Cepero on Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's staff.
In addition to serving as First Assistant (2021-25) and Interim Head Coach (2023) for the Rapids, Little held multiple roles with the Seattle Sounders FC organization from 2017-21 including Head Coach of its Second Team, Tacoma Defiance, Director of its Coaching Academy, and U17 Head Coach.
Before beginning his MLS coaching career, Little was Head Coach (2014-17) and Associate Coach (2010-13) at NCAA Division 1 Elon College, where he coached current Nashville SC defender Dan Lovitz and with current Nashville SC Academy Director Darren Powell, Head Coach and Academy Technical Director with the North Carolina Fusion (2007-14), State Director of Coaching for the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association (2005-2007), and Head Coach at NAIA University of the Cumberland (2002-05).
