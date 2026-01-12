Earthquakes Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today the team's 2026 preseason schedule. Players reported to PayPal Park on Saturday, Jan. 10, and underwent physical examinations before training began this week.

The Earthquakes will see their first preseason competition on Saturday, Jan. 24, when they travel to Southern California to face San Diego FC in a closed-door match at Snapdragon Stadium. San Jose will then host USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC in another closed-door contest on Saturday, Jan. 31, before departing for the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) in Indio, California, on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

During the 2026 edition of the CVI, the Quakes will take on Charlotte FC on Saturday, Feb. 7 (12 p.m. PT), the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (3 p.m. PT), and New York City FC on Saturday, Feb. 14 (1 p.m. PT). All three games will occur at the Empire Polo Club. The team will return to San Jose on Saturday, Feb. 14, for final preparations. For more information, or to purchase CVI matchday passes, click HERE.

Broadcast details for select preseason games will be revealed at a later date.

The Quakes will open the 2026 MLS regular season by hosting Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park on Saturday, Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT). The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game tickets for matches at PayPal Park are now available to the general public HERE.

Date Time Opponent Location Venue

Sat., Jan. 24* TBD San Diego FC San Diego Snapdragon Stadium*

Sat., Jan. 31* TBD Monterey Bay FC San Jose, Calif. PayPal Park*

Sat., Feb. 7 12 p.m. PT Charlotte FC Indio, Calif. Empire Polo Club

Wed., Feb. 11 3 p.m. PT Portland Timbers Indio, Calif. Empire Polo Club

Sat., Feb. 14 1 p.m. PT New York City FC Indio, Calif. Empire Polo Club

*Closed-door match







