San Diego FC Re-Signs Head Coach Mikey Varas

Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the Club has signed Head Coach Mikey Varas, the first head coach in Club history, to a multi-year contract extension.

"From day one, Mikey set the standard for who we want to be as a Club," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His leadership, tactical clarity & alignment, and commitment to player development were instrumental in delivering a historic inaugural season. Beyond the results, Mikey has helped build a strong culture and identity that reflects San Diego FC's values, and we're excited to continue this journey with him leading the team."

Varas was appointed as head coach on Sept. 16, 2024, marking his first head coaching role at the club level. He made his MLS coaching debut with a 2-0 road victory over the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy on Feb. 23, 2025, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

In the Club's inaugural MLS season, Varas led SDFC to a first-place finish in the Western Conference with a 19-9-6 record, securing qualification for the Concacaf Champions Cup and reaching the Western Conference Final. Under his leadership, SDFC set new MLS expansion records for most points (63) and most wins in a debut season, capping a historic first year for the Club.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have started developing together in our first season and grateful to the Club for the trust and belief they've shown in me," said Head Coach Mikey Varas. "San Diego FC represents something special - from our players and staff to our ownership and supporters. This extension is about continuing to raise standards, compete at the highest level, and build something sustainable that our city and region can be proud of. I will continue to give everything I have for the players, the staff, the fans, and this city."

Varas joined SDFC from U.S. Soccer, where he served as Interim Head Coach of the U.S. Men's National Team in 2024. Appointed head coach of the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team in November 2021, he led the program to an undefeated Concacaf U-20 Championship title in 2022, securing Olympic qualification for the first time since 2008, and guided the team to a group-winning finish at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. He also served as an opponent scout for the U.S. Men's National Team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to joining U.S. Soccer, Varas spent three seasons as an assistant coach with FC Dallas, helping the club reach the MLS Cup Playoffs twice while promoting numerous Homegrown players from the academy. He originally joined FC Dallas as a U-16 head coach following academy success with Sacramento Republic.

Varas holds a U.S. Soccer Pro License, is fluent in Spanish, and earned a Master's degree in Kinesiology from Fresno Pacific University and a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University.

