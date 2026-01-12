FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Tom Barlow

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have signed forward Tom Barlow to a contract through December 2027, with an option through the remainder of the 2027-28 MLS season, the club announced today.

Barlow, 30, arrives in Cincinnati after spending the last two seasons with Chicago Fire FC. Barlow appeared in 50 MLS Regular Season games with the Fire from 2024-25, scoring five goals. Prior to his time with the Fire, Barlow spent six seasons with the New York Red Bulls organization after being selected by the club in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

"Tom is a forward with a wealth of experience in our league, and his skillset is an excellent addition to our attack," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a player of high character and a great teammate, and we'd like to welcome him and his family to Cincinnati."

A longtime member of the Red Bulls organization, Barlow made 140 appearances across all competitions for New York from 2019-2023. Barlow scored 18 goals for the Red Bulls, including three in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 6-foot-2-inch forward also spent time with New York Red Bulls II during the club's USL Championship era where he was among the best scorers in the league, amassing 21 goals and four assists in 42 appearances for Red Bulls II between 2018-19.

Barlow was drafted in the second round (39th overall) of the 2018 SuperDraft out of Wisconsin. He started in 76 of his 78 appearances for the Badgers and scored 23 goals in his collegiate career. The St. Louis, Missouri native played his youth club career with St. Louis Scott Gallagher, the same youth club as FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan.

TRANSACTION: On January 12, 2026, FC Cincinnati sign forward Tom Barlow to a contract through December 2027, with an option through the remainder of the 2027-28 MLS season.

#16 TOM BARLOW

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2''

Birthdate: July 8, 1995 (30)

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

How Acquired: Via signing on January 12, 2026.







