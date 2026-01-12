FC Cincinnati Acquire 2027 SuperDraft Selection in Trade with San Jose Earthquakes

Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have acquired San Jose Earthquakes' third-round selection in MLS SuperDraft 2027 in exchange for the right of first refusal rights for goalkeeper Nate Crockford, the clubs announced today.

San Jose's 2027 third-round selection was obtained from Real Salt Lake via a swap of natural third-round picks on January 6.

Nate Crockford made 11 appearances for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro last season, earning three clean sheets.

TRANSACTION: On January 12, 2026, FC Cincinnati acquire San Jose Earthquakes' third-round selection (via Real Salt Lake) in MLS SuperDraft 2027 in exchange for the right of first refusal rights for goalkeeper Nate Crockford.







