FC Cincinnati Acquire 2027 SuperDraft Selection in Trade with San Jose Earthquakes
Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have acquired San Jose Earthquakes' third-round selection in MLS SuperDraft 2027 in exchange for the right of first refusal rights for goalkeeper Nate Crockford, the clubs announced today.
San Jose's 2027 third-round selection was obtained from Real Salt Lake via a swap of natural third-round picks on January 6.
Nate Crockford made 11 appearances for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro last season, earning three clean sheets.
TRANSACTION: On January 12, 2026, FC Cincinnati acquire San Jose Earthquakes' third-round selection (via Real Salt Lake) in MLS SuperDraft 2027 in exchange for the right of first refusal rights for goalkeeper Nate Crockford.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 12, 2026
- FC Cincinnati Acquire 2027 SuperDraft Selection in Trade with San Jose Earthquakes - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Waives Forward Dominique Badji and Defender David Schnegg - D.C. United
- Earthquakes Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- New York City FC Confirms Traveling Preseason Roster - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Adds Chris Little to Coaching Staff - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Announces First Team Staff Hires - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Tom Barlow - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign CA Vélez Sarsfield Captain Agustín Bouzat from Argentina - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Hires Ricardo Clark as Assistant Coach - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Re-Signs Head Coach Mikey Varas - San Diego FC
- Charlotte FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Thompson Child and Family Focus - Charlotte FC
- Red Bull New York Signs German Center Back Robert Voloder - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC Re-Signs Midfielder Maxi Moralez - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC Promotes Cameron Knowles to Head Coach - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign EC Vitória Captain Lucas Halter from Brazil - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Announces Roster for 2026 Preseason Training Presented by Vanderbilt Health - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Re-Signs Ronald Hernández - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Acquire 2027 SuperDraft Selection in Trade with San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Tom Barlow
- FC Cincinnati Transfer Luca Orellano to CF Monterrey
- FC Cincinnati Hire Brett Uttley as Assistant Coach
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule