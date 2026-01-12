Red Bull New York Signs German Center Back Robert Voloder

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have signed German center back Robert Voloder to an MLS contract, the club announced today. Voloder signs a three-year MLS contract through December of 2028 with an option through June of 2029.

"Robert is a young player who brings an impressive amount of experience from both Europe and MLS," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "He's been in competitive environments at a high level, and we believe he has a lot to offer our club as we continue to build towards this season."

Voloder, 24, joins New York after playing the last four seasons with Sporting Kansas City. He made 78 career appearances for Kansas City, where he recorded one goal and two assists. Last season, Voloder made 18 appearances and logged 1,489 minutes played. The defender made four appearances and helped lead SKC to the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final.

Prior to Kansas City, Voloder played for NK Maribor in the Slovenian first division. He made 20 appearances for the club and guided them to the top of the table. Voloder scored two goals with the club and helped posted 10 shutouts in those 20 appearances. The Frankfurt, Germany native also made four appearances in the inaugural 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

"Robert is a strong, dependable defender, and he has the ability to play the ball out of the back, which will be valuable to us," said Head Coach Michael Bradley. "We are excited about what he adds to our group and looking forward to getting to work with him."

Voloder started his professional career with 1. FC Koln, and featured for 1.FC Koln II, where he made 27 appearances and scored one goal. During the 2020-21 season, he contributed six shutouts and helped his club earn a fifth-place finish in German Regionalliga West. At the youth level, he played for Koln's academy from 2016 to 2020, and also had stops at SG Rosenhole Offenbach from 2014 to 2015, FSV Frankfurt from 2010 to 2014, and Eintracht Frankfurt from 2008 to 2010.

At the international level, Voloder represented Bosnia and Herzegovina at the U-17, U-18, and U-19 levels. He was a stople for Bosnia in their 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship campaign, where he started in all six qualifying matches. The defender then represented Germany, starting in September 2019. He made eight career appearances for their U-19 and U-20 levels.

