Atlanta United Re-Signs Ronald Hernández

Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has re-signed defender Ronald Hernández to a contract through the 2026 season with an option through 2027.

Last season, Hernández set MLS career-highs in games played (21), starts (16) and minutes played (1,322) with Atlanta United. He scored a game-winning goal in Atlanta's 1-0 road win at Nashville SC on Aug. 30. The defender has made 75 appearances in his MLS career for Atlanta United and has played in multiple positions along the backline since joining in 2021.

Hernández began his professional career with Zamora FC of the Venezuelan Primera División where he played from 2015-17. He signed with Norwegian club Stabæk in August of 2017 where he spent three seasons and made 61 appearances across all competitions. Hernández became a regular starter in 2019 when he made 27 appearances in Eliteserien play and totaled four assists.

Hernández moved to Aberdeen in January 2020 and made two appearances at the end of the 2019-2020 season. He made four appearances during the 2020-21 Premiership season prior to joining Atlanta United.

Transaction: Atlanta United re-signs Ronald Hernández to a contract through the 2026 season with an option through 2027 on Jan. 12, 2026.

Atlanta United roster (as of Jan. 12, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (9): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Ronald Hernández, Stian Gregersen, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera*, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon**, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Millonarios F.C. (through June 30, 2026)

** On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







Major League Soccer Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.