Charlotte FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Thompson Child and Family Focus

Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC and Thompson Child and Family Focus today announced a multi-year, expanded partnership that will bring compelling community programming and engaging fan-facing content to the Club's supporters and the Carolinas.

Thompson will also be the Club's primary training kit partner, which debuted today during Charlotte FC's first training session of the 2026 season.

Thompson is dedicated to transforming lives through prevention services, mental health support, and foster care programs. With a mission to rewrite the narratives of the community's most vulnerable, Thompson delivers comprehensive, evidence-based services and trauma-informed care for children (ages 0-18) and their families, offered both virtually and in person.

"Charlotte FC and Thompson both embrace a spirit of service to our community, and we're thrilled to elevate our partnership to create meaningful impact in our region," said Kristi Coleman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment Chief Executive Officer. "By highlighting Thompson's mission to our Charlotte FC fans and supporters, this collaboration drives greater awareness for the need of foster homes and expands access to critical care, transforming lives across the Carolinas."

By 2030, Thompson aims to serve 8,000 children and families each year - ensuring every child has the opportunity to heal, grow, and thrive. The organization's bold vision reflects its commitment to strengthening families and building resilient communities as it looks to expand across the South and deepen its services over the next five years.

"This partnership is a direct effort to solve a real problem in the Carolinas. Right now, there is only one foster home for every two children in foster care," said Will Jones, Thompson's Chief Executive Officer. "Partnering with Charlotte FC allows us to raise awareness, mobilize the community, and build the foster care capacity needed to ensure every child has a safe, loving home."

As part of the partnership, Charlotte FC and Thompson will expand its community programming and in-stadium experiences including a 50/50 raffle at select home matches, halftime penalty kick challenges and a training kit donation program, giving a portion of all in-stadium training kit purchases to Thompson.

In addition, Thompson will be the presenting sponsor on fulltime graphics, partner with Charlotte FC on staff volunteer events and other community initiatives.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.