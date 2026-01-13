Earthquakes Acquire Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford from FC Cincinnati in Trade
Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired the Right of First Refusal for goalkeeper Nate Crockford from FC Cincinnati in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. The Quakes subsequently signed Crockford to a contract through December 2026 with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season.
San Jose originally obtained the aforementioned SuperDraft selection via a swap of natural third-round picks with Real Salt Lake on Jan. 6.
Crockford, 23, appeared in 11 matches (all starts) for FC Cincinnati 2 in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, securing 25 saves and three clean sheets after FCC acquired his rights in a January 2025 trade with D.C. United.
The Northfield, Illinois, native was selected by D.C. United in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft (65th overall) and made his club debut in a friendly match against Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC on July 20, 2024.
During his collegiate career, Crockford spent the 2023 season at the University of Wisconsin, where he secured seven clean sheets and led all Big Ten goalkeepers in shutouts per game (0.41). Before transferring to Wisconsin, Crockford played his freshman and sophomore seasons at UCLA, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors after leading the league in saves (63), clean sheets (8) and save percentage (.768), while ranking tied for second in wins (11).
Nate Crockford
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-4
Weight: 190 lbs.
Born: Sept. 6, 2002 (age 23)
Preferred Foot: Right
Hometown: Northfield, Ill.
Previous Club: FC Cincinnati
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire the Right of First Refusal for G Nate Crockford from FC Cincinnati in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Earthquakes subsequently sign Crockford to a contract through December 2026 with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season.
