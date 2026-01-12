Minnesota United FC Promotes Cameron Knowles to Head Coach

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that Cameron Knowles has been promoted to head coach, effective immediately, as the Loons prepare for their milestone 10th season in Major League Soccer.

"Cameron is the right leader for this moment in our club's journey," said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota United's Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director. "He has grown with this organization, understands our players, our culture, and our standards, and has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop people, build strong teams, and compete at a high level. We believe in Cameron, we believe in this squad, and we are excited about the future we are building together."

"I would like to thank Dr. McGuire, Shari Ballard and Khaled El-Ahmad for the incredible opportunity to lead this team. Minnesota United is a fantastic organization with a strong group of players and a loyal following. I hope to build on the success the club has achieved over the years," said Head Coach Cameron Knowles.

Knowles has been a cornerstone of Minnesota United since 2021, bringing a unique blend of experience across nearly every facet of the game. He began as a video analyst, steadily rising through the organization. In 2022, he became the first head coach of MNUFC2, the Loons' MLS NEXT Pro side, where he helped shape the club's player development pathway and strengthened the connection between the Academy and First Team.

In early 2024, Knowles stepped in as MNUFC's interim head coach, guiding the First Team to an impressive 2-0-1 (W-L-D) start, including a thrilling home opener against the defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew and a hard-fought road victory over Orlando City SC. He then transitioned into a First-Team assistant coach role, where his steady leadership and talent for helping players reach their full potential made an impact on the club's growth over the past two seasons.

Before arriving in Minnesota, the Auckland, New Zealand native spent nine years with the Portland Timbers organization-six seasons as an assistant coach, including the club's 2015 MLS Cup-winning campaign, and three seasons as head coach of Portland Timbers 2 in the USL Championship.

As a player, Knowles' professional career spanned from 2004-2011, making 103 appearances for clubs including Chicago Fire Premier, Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers and Montréal Impact.

Knowles played collegiate soccer at the University of Akron from 2001-2004, starting in 73 out of 75 matches and captaining the Zips in his senior year. He helped lead Akron to three Mid-American Conference titles and four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, becoming the first Akron player drafted by an MLS team when Real Salt Lake selected him in 2005. He was inducted into the University of Akron Hall of Fame in 2016.







