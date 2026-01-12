New York City FC Confirms Traveling Preseason Roster

NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced the Club's preseason roster ahead of the 2026 MLS season.

The 'Boys in Blue' travel to Florida to kick off their first leg of preseason in Tampa.

This season's preseason roster consists of 35 players. One Academy player and two New York City FC II players will join the First Team during preseason. 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection Arnau Farnos and 2025 MLS SuperDraft selection Kevin Pierre will also travel with the team.

Defender Mitja Ilenič is currently not with the team as the Club is negotiating a potential transfer for the player. Forward Zidane Yañez will not travel to preseason and will remain in New York to get further medical evaluations.

New York City FC will open its preseason slate against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, January 24.

The full travel roster is listed below:

Goalkeepers (5): Matt Freese, Brennan Klein^, Mac Learned, Greg Ranjitsingh, Tomás Romero

Defenders (10): Kamran Acito, Drew Baiera, Nicholas Cavallo, Tayvon Gray, Raul Gustavo, Thiago Martins, Max Murray, Kevin O'Toole, Kieran Smith^, Strahinja Tanasijević

Midfielders (13): Jacob Arroyave, Máximo Carrizo, Cooper Flax, Nicolás Fernández Mercau, Peter Molinari, Maxi Moralez, Aiden O'Neill, Keaton Parks, Andrés Perea, Kevin Pierre*, Jonny Shore, Luka Sunjic^, Hannes Wolf

Forwards (7): Julián Fernández, Arnau Farnos*, Malachi Jones, Talles Magno, Alonso Martínez, Agustín Ojeda, Seymour Reid

^ NYCFC Academy/NYCFC II Player

*MLS SuperDraft Selection

Preseason Key Dates

Saturday, January 24 - Friendly vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (Behind Closed Doors)

Sunday, February 1 - Friendly v. Austin FC (Behind Closed Doors)

Sunday, February 8 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. LAFC at 3pm ET

Wednesday, February 11 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. Sporting Kansas City at 4:30pm ET

Saturday, February 14 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 4pm ET







