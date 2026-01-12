Sounders FC Hires Ricardo Clark as Assistant Coach

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that it has hired Ricardo Clark as an Assistant Coach. Clark joins the club after serving five seasons within the Vancouver Whitecaps FC organization, most recently as Head Coach of Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro from 2023-2025. As a player, Clark was one of the most accomplished MLS midfielders of his generation, compiling more than 400 appearances at the senior level across MLS and Europe, in addition to his time with United States Men's National Team.

"Ricardo has put in the work on the coaching side and earned this opportunity after his time in Vancouver," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He brings a deep understanding of the game from both his playing career and his development as a coach. We believe that combination will benefit our players and strengthen our staff as a whole. We're excited to welcome him to Seattle."

Clark, who holds his United States Soccer Federation (USSF) Pro License, was most recently hired as Head Coach for Whitecaps FC 2 on February 9, 2023, leading the team to the playoffs in both 2024 and 2025, and saw eight players signed to the First Team under his tenure. Prior to that, he was a First Team Assistant Coach for Vancouver Whitecaps FC from 2021-2022, serving under Head Coach Vanni Sartini, reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs in the 2021 campaign and winning the Canadian Championship in 2021. Clark also served as an Interim Head Coach for the Houston Dynamo's U-19 Academy, Head Coach of the U-16 team and as an Assistant Coach with the United States U-20 Men's National Team before joining Vancouver.

"I'm excited to have Ricardo join our staff after the success he's had with Vancouver's organization," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's been around many different professional environments in our league and understands what it takes to win. His success as a player gives him added expertise within our group, and we believe his experience and perspective will be a real asset to our club."

Prior to his time as a coach, Clark had a decorated 17-year career in MLS, winning back-to-back MLS Cups with Houston in 2006 and 2007 alongside teammate Waibel. He started 329 of 357 regular-season appearances during his career, scoring 36 goals and adding 28 assists, was named an All-Star in 2006, 2007 and 2008 and earned a spot in the MLS Best XI in 2006. In addition, Clark's club career included stops with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt and Norwegian side Stabæk. He re-joined Houston after his time in Europe, playing with the club from 2012-2017 before finishing his career with the Columbus Crew for his final two seasons in MLS. The Atlanta, Georgia native also made 34 appearances with three goals for the United States Men's National Team, including two appearances at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club opened training camp today at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse with its sights set on the 2026 MLS campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).







