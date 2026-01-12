New York City FC Re-Signs Midfielder Maxi Moralez

Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that it has re-signed Midfielder Maxi Moralez for the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

During the 2025 MLS regular season, Moralez made 34 starts, providing 11 assists and scoring two goals. At age 38, the Midfielder became the oldest field player to start every match since the league adopted the 34-game format in 2011. In the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Moralez became the oldest player in Club history to record a postseason goal and assist and now stands as New York City FC's all-time leader in each category in MLS Cup Playoffs.

Drawing on championship experience, Moralez once again played a key role in helping the 'Boys in Blue' reach the Eastern Conference Final, starting all five playoff matches while providing two assists and a Conference Semifinal goal against Philadelphia.

"Maxi produced a stellar season in 2025, demonstrating the consistency, creativity, and leadership that have defined his time with the Club," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "Maxi continues to impact games in meaningful ways, and beyond the on-field contributions, Maxi's experience, competitiveness, and approach around the locker room help reinforce the Club's identity. We're pleased to have Maxi back with New York City for another season."

The Argentine first joined New York City in 2017 as the Club's fourth Designated Player and quickly established himself as a key figure with the 'Boys in Blue.' The Midfielder played a pivotal role in New York City FC's historic 2021 MLS Cup run, appearing in all four postseason matches, recording one goal and three assists, and converting a decisive penalty in the shootout to help secure the Club's first-ever championship.

"I'm very happy to be back with New York City FC for another season," said Midfielder Maxi Moralez. "This Club is home for me, and I'm motivated to keep helping the team and working toward our objectives. We know what we're capable of as a group, and my focus is on giving everything I have to help us compete and win trophies this season."

Following the 2022 season, Moralez returned briefly to Racing Club before rejoining New York City in 2023. Since returning, the Midfielder has remained a cornerstone of the team, providing consistent leadership and quality in the midfield. The Argentine is the only player in New York City FC history to surpass 200 MLS appearances, totaling 240, and leads the Club in all-time appearances across all competitions. The Midfielder also tops the Club's all-time charts in goal contributions with 139 across all competitions, making Moralez one of only two players, alongside David Villa, to record over 100 goal contributions in Club history.

Transaction: New York City FC re-signs Midfielder Maxi Moralez for the 2026 Major League Soccer season.







