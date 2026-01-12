D.C. United Waives Forward Dominique Badji and Defender David Schnegg
Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United announced today that it has waived forward Dominique Badji and defender David Schnegg, who were under contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season.
Badji joined D.C. United in July of 2024 as a free agent after spending the previous season with Bandirmaspor in the Turkish second division. The forward appeared in 33 matches for the Black-and-Red over the past two seasons, scoring two goals and recording one assist across all competitions. The MLS veteran has appeared in 235 MLS matches across his career, scoring 44 goals and recording 25 assists with five different teams.
"We want to thank Dominique for his professionalism and commitment during his time with the club," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He is an outstanding individual, and we appreciate his contributions over the past two seasons. We wish him all the best moving forward."
Schnegg joined the Black-and-Red in July of 2024 from SK Sturm Graz in the Austrian first division. The defender appeared in 40 matches for D.C. United across two seasons, with two goals and four assists. The 27-year-old led the Black-and-Red in matches played (32) and minutes played (2,703) in 2025.
"David played an important role for us last season and we want to thank him for the impact he made during his time with the club," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "We are grateful for his contributions over the past two seasons and wish him success in the next chapter of his career."
A club may place a player on Waivers at any time during the regular season at which point the player is made available to all other MLS clubs. If a player is not selected from Waivers, then that player is available to all MLS clubs on a first-come, first-served basis. The Waiver Claiming Process can be found HERE.
D.C. United's 2026 preseason is underway as players reported this week to the Performance Complex in Leesburg, VA to undergo medical examinations and train before traveling to Los Angeles, California on Jan. 28.
