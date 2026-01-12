Houston Dynamo FC Sign CA Vélez Sarsfield Captain Agustín Bouzat from Argentina

Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed midfielder Agustín Bouzat on a full transfer from Argentinian top-flight mainstay CA Vélez Sarsfield, both clubs announced today. The 31-year-old is signed to a contract through June 2028 with an option through June 2029.

Bouzat will be made available to the media at Houston Sports Park on Thursday, Jan. 15, following Houston's first preseason training session.

"Agustín has lifted six major trophies across South America with three different clubs, most recently captaining CA Vélez to a historic treble in 2024," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "Agustín is a relentless competitor who embodies the qualities we value most - a leader who elevates standards every day and knows what it takes to win. We are excited to welcome Agustín and his family to Houston and look forward to contributions to push this Club towards our goal of competing for trophies in 2026 and beyond."

Bouzat arrives in Houston after earning 228 total appearances for CA Vélez, scoring 14 goals and recording 12 assists. Notably, the veteran midfielder captained the club to three major trophies in 2024, including the Primera División, Supercopa Argentina and Supercopa Internacional. Bouzat made his debut for CA Vélez in January 2018 in a 1-0 victory over Defensa y Justicia.

During a loan spell in Chile with Colo-Colo from 2022-23, Bouzat helped lead the top-flight club to its 33rd 2022 Primera División title and 2023 Copa Chile title. The Argentine appeared 54 times for Colo-Colo, scoring one goal and recording two assists.

In addition to domestic league and cup competitions, Bouzat has made 38 appearances in major South American international tournaments, including the Copa Sudamericana and the Copa Libertadores. Notably, he captained CA Vélez in the 2025 Copa Libertadores in their run to the tournament's Quarterfinals and also helped them reach the 2020 Copa Sudamericana Semifinal. His first international cup goal came in a 2-0 win over Unión La Calera in Group G of the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

Born in Bahía Blanca, Bouzat started his youth career with local side CA Liniers before joining Argentinean powerhouse CA Boca Juniors in 2012 and making his full professional debut in February 2016 while on loan with Defensa y Justicia, scoring in a 2-2 draw versus Unión Santa Fe. The midfielder totaled 45 appearances for Defensa y Justicia and five for Boca Juniors, including during the club's 2018 Argentine Primera División title-winning season.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed midfielder Agustín Bouzat on a full transfer from CA Vélez Sarsfield to a contract through June 2028 with an option through June 2029.

AGUSTÍN BOUZAT BIO:

NAME: Agustín Bouzat

POSITION: Midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: March 28, 1994 (31)

BIRTHPLACE: Bahia Blanca, Argentina

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 7 in.

WEIGHT: 160 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: CA Vélez Sarsfield (Argentine Primera División)

FIFA NATIONALITY: Argentina







