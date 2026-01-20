Minnesota United Acquires Mauricio González from Deportes Tolima

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has acquired winger Mauricio González from Colombia's first-division side Deportes Tolima through the 2029-30 MLS season, with a club option for the 2030-31 season. González will occupy an international roster spot, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC (International Transfer Certificate).

"We are pleased to welcome Mauricio to Minnesota United. He is a young, dynamic player with real upside," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "He has already shown strong technical ability, attacking instincts, and the confidence to take on defenders, along with a willingness to learn and improve. Our focus will be on integrating him the right way and putting him in an environment where he can continue to progress while competing at a high level. We're excited about his potential and look forward to helping him take the next steps in his career here in Minnesota."

"I'm very happy and excited to join Minnesota United and do things in the best way that I can," said González. "I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans at Allianz Field, God willing, celebrating goals and championships together."

González joins the Loons after spending half a season on loan with Deportes Tolima from Inter Palmira, where he scored five goals and tallied three assists in 27 appearances in the Colombian top flight. Prior to his loan with Deportes Tolima, González appeared in 58 matches for Palmira and recorded six goals.

His professional soccer career started in the youth system of Cortuluá (now Inter Palmira) in 2020, where he rose through the ranks and made his professional debut with the then first-division side in October 2022 after subbing in the final seven minutes of the match against Atlético Junior.

González joins midfielder Peter Stroud, winger Tomás Chancalay, goalkeepers Drake Callender and Kayne Rizvanovich, and defender Britton Fischer as the latest reinforcement on the Minnesota United roster.

Transaction: Minnesota acquires winger Mauricio González from Deportes Tolima through the 2029-30 MLS season, with a club option for the 2030-31 season. González will occupy an international roster spot, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

VITALS

Mauricio González

Position: Winger

Date of Birth: 9/15/2024 (21 years old)

Height: 5'10"

Birthplace: Lloró, Chocó, Colombia

Hometown: Lloró, Chocó, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Previous Club: Deportes Tolima







Major League Soccer Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.