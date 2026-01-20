Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team Returns to Quakes II
Published on January 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that their MLS NEXT Pro team will return as Quakes II ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.
The Earthquakes had a two-year pilot commercial partnership with The Town Group, LLC, which included re-branding the team as The Town FC. After careful consideration, San Jose has decided to revive the team's original branding and bring the team's commercial operations back in-house.
Last season, San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro team, formerly named The Town FC, enjoyed another banner year under Head Coach Dan DeGeer, who celebrated over 100 matches in charge while steering the team to the Western Conference Semifinals. In addition to securing a third consecutive berth in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and back-to-back Pacific Division titles, the team amassed 14 wins and 52 points to break the 2024 team's club records. DeGeer, who was named a finalist for Coach of the Year, will remain at the helm in 2026.
Established in 2022 as Quakes II, the team was a founding member of MLS NEXT Pro and competed during the league's inaugural season. Earthquakes legend Shea Salinas was among several current or future San Jose First-Team players to make appearances for the squad in their initial campaign.
The 2026 season schedule will be announced at a later date.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 20, 2026
- Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team Returns to Quakes II - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Eighth Overall Selection and University of Washington Midfielder Richie Aman - D.C. United
- D.C. United Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft First Overall Selection and North Carolina State University Defender Nikola Markovic - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Forward Exon Arzú to Real C.D. España in Honduras - Houston Dynamo FC
- Atlanta United Transfers Edwin Mosquera to Independiente Santa Fe - Atlanta United FC
- Minnesota United Acquires Mauricio González from Deportes Tolima - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Acquire American Winger Griffin Yow from KVC Westerlo - New England Revolution
- Whitecaps FC Acquire $125,000 in General Allocation Money and 2027 MLS SuperDraft Pick from New England Revolution - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires Goalkeeper Tyler Miller from Bolton Wanderers - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong to Suwon Samsung Bluewings - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Former USL Championship Player of the Year Nicholas Markanich on Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires Conrad Wallem on a Permanent Transfer from SK Slavia Prague - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team Returns to Quakes II
- Earthquakes Defender Nick Lima Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer
- Earthquakes Announce 2026 Theme Nights and Promotions
- Earthquakes Acquire Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford from FC Cincinnati in Trade
- Earthquakes Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule