By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati are back on the road this weekend, heading north to their fellow Trillium-appreciating opponents, Toronto FC, for the first rematch in MLS action this season. After falling to TFC at home a month ago, The Orange and Blue will be looking for some revenge on the road at BMO Field this weekend.

Kickoff for the match is set for 1 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and in Spanish on 101.5 FM La Mega. Let's dive into some facts and figures that may factor into this road match!

58.6

FC Cincinnati have been dominant in the air this season, leading the Eastern Conference and ranking third in MLS in Ariel Challenge win rate - winning 58.6 percent success in duels in the air. The Orange and Blue also rank in the top 10 in total challenges, tallying 157 total efforts this season. Which means they are not only competing for a lot of balls but also controlling the airspace in an authoritative manner when doing so.

No FC Cincinnati player ranks in the top 10 in challenges won individually, which means the group as a whole is contributing to the team's success. Nick Hagglund leads the team with 24, good enough for 14th and has won an eye-popping 86 percent of his challenges. Ayoub Jabbari and Miles Robinson similarly rank highly, winning 19 and 17 challenges respectively.

Toronto ranks closer to league average in this category, both in success rate and total challenges. TFC win 50.4 percent of their Ariel Challenges (16th in MLS) on 124 total challenges (19th in MLS).

6

FC Cincinnati rank fifth in the Eastern Conference in clear-cut chances created in 2026, tallying six through the start of the regular season. They have also been one of the best teams in the league at converting those chances, doing so four times per Sportec Solutions and Major League Soccer, good for a 66.7 percent conversion rate.

Toronto has been slightly dangerous this season, according to that stat and less efficient in those same moments. With a 40 percent conversion rate, Toronto FC have only scored twice on five clear-cut chances created.

7

Toronto FC have had seven goal scorers this season for their eight goals scored; only Daniel Salloi has scored twice for The Reds in 2026. The distribution of contributions goes even further as nine players have contributed assists this season, with only Richie Laryea and Djordje Mihailovic having multiple assists.

FC Cincinnati, similarly, enters this game with eight unique goal scorers, as Pavel Bucha and Kyle Smith opened their accounts last Saturday against the New York Red Bulls. They joined Kévin Denkey, Tom Barlow, Nick Hagglund, Dado Valenzuela, Ayoub Jabbari and Ender Echenique as scorers for FC Cincinnati in MLS action.

27

FC Cincinnati lead the Eastern Conference in Long Passes completed with 27, and does so at a 45.23 percent completion rate. The Orange and Blue trail only San Jose Earthquakes in the category.

Bryan Ramirez leads FC Cincinnati in a myriad of passing categories this season, and led the team in total completed passes last weekend with 49. Of those total passes, three were graded as key passes (a shot that leads directly to a shot), and two more were deemed completed/successful crosses.

7

Ender Echenique is fourth in MLS at successful 1-on-1 take-ons this season, beating a defender off the dribble seven times. The dynamic Venezuela only trails LAFC's Dennis Bounaga, Real Salt Lake's Zavier Gozo and Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha in successful take-ons in 2026. He also ranks ninth this season in total sprinting actions with 102.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026

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