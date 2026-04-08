Timbers Fundraise for Oregon Humane Ahead of April 11 LAFC Match with Special Edition Hat Promotion

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are fundraising for Oregon Humane ahead of the April 11 match against LAFC at Providence Park, the club announced today. Tickets purchased through the Oregon Humane storefront include a special edition cobranded hat and a $5 donation to the non-profit organization.

The Timbers will host LAFC for a regular-season matchup on Saturday, April 11, at Providence Park with a 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. Discounted tickets for the match are available in the Oregon Humane storefront with various sections across the stadium included in the promotion, starting at $35.

Oregon Humane

The Oregon Humane is the largest animal welfare organization in the Northwest, with campuses in Salem and Portland, and a new Community Veterinary Hospital. Oregon Humane offers a wide variety of services from pet adoption, training, humane law enforcement, veterinary care, humane education, and disaster response.







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