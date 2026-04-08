Sounders FC Faces Tigres UANL Tonight in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC lineup

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC lineup(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC returns to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play with the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Liga MX side Tigres UANL taking place Wednesday, April 8 at Estadio Universitario (6:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO).

The Rave Green advanced to the Quarterfinals with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Round of 16, including a 3-0 win at BC Place.

Seattle has faced with Tigres three other times in all competitions dating back to 2009, holding a 2-1-0 record. The most recent meeting between the two sides occurred on August 10, 2021 in Leagues Cup play, a 3-0 win for the Rave Green at Lumen Field.

The Rave Green hold a 12-12-6 all-time record against Liga MX opponents, including a 3-1-2 record in 2025, highlighted by a 7-0 win over Cruz Azul in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025. Seattle's most recent Liga MX opponent is Club Puebla, which the club defeated in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw in the Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals.

Seattle remains the only MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions Cup, doing so in 2022 with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Pumas UNAM in the Final, with Sounders FC winning the second leg 3-0 in front of 68,741 fans.

Following Wednesday's match, the Rave Green host the second leg of the Quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:30 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National TV (English): FS2

Talent: Donny Baarns & Eric Dobrzanksi

National TV (Spanish): TUDN

Talent: Aldo Farias, Antonio Gómez Luna & Hugo Salcedo

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026

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