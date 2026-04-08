LA Galaxy Sign Forward Julian Placias and Midfielder Troy Elgersma to Short-Term Agreements from Ventura County FC

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed forward and former academy product Julian Placias, as well as midfielder Troy Elgersma to Short-Term Agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC) ahead of its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal first leg fixture against Liga MX side Deportivo Toluca FC (8 p.m. PT, FS1/TUDN) at Nemesio Díez Stadium on Wednesday, April 8. This marks Placias' second shortterm callup of the season with the LA Galaxy, while Elgersma earns his first career firstteam callup with the club.

Placias, 19, joined the Galaxy Academy in 2021 and competed with the program through the end of the 2023-24 season. He was a key member of the 2023 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Championship team, scoring two goals in the final against Real Colorado in a 4-0 win to lift the trophy. Throughout the cup, Placias tallied a tournament-high six goals and was named the MLS NEXT Cup Top Scorer. Two months later with Ventura County FC, Placias notched his first professional goal in a 4-0 victory over Houston Dynamo 2. Over the next two seasons, Placias spent time with both USL Championship side North Carolina FC and in Belgium with K.V.C. Westerlo. The Rancho Santa Margarita, California native returned to VCFC in 2026 and has had an instant impact, scoring a brace against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 in MLS NEXT Pro side's first match of the season, before adding an assist against St. Louis City 2.

Elgersma, 21, signed a professional contract with Ventura County FC in February 2026 after concluding a fouryear collegiate career at American University in Washington, D.C. He enters the professional ranks following one of the most accomplished careers in AU program history, totaling 15 goals and 14 assists across 55 starts and 4,805 minutes of action. Elgersma earned Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024 and Midfielder of the Year recognition in 2025, while his 14 assists rank 11th alltime at AU. A twotime team captain for AU, the Redlands, California native joined VCFC after an outstanding 2025 campaign in which he posted a careerhigh seven goals and one assist. During the 2026 season with VCFC, Elgersma has recorded one goal and one assist in five appearances.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger, during the league season from its MLS NEXT Proaffiliateto a maximum of fourShort-TermAgreements(up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season; however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may also appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his fourShort-TermAgreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign forward Julian Placias and midfielder Troy Elgersma to Short-TermAgreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on April 8, 2026.

Julian Placias

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2

Weight: 170

Date of Birth: April 6, 2006 (19)

Birthplace: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, USA

Citizenship: USA

Troy Elgersma

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'3

Weight: 175

Date of Birth: May 17, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Redlands, CA, USA

Citizenship: USA







Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026

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