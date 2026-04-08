Cincinnati Natives Link up a Goal, and Do So Through a Growing Strength for the Orange and Blue

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







A couple of Cincinnati kids teamed up Saturday night in New Jersey to give FC Cincinnati their second goal of the game, and, for the goalscorer, his first goal for his hometown club.

On a throw-in from Nick Hagglund, who wound up and slung a booming throw from near the corner flag, Kyle Smith found some opportunistic space behind the first line of engagement and beat the New York defender to the ball to tap in the loose ball for his first FC Cincinnati goal.

Smith, 34, has seven MLS seasons under his belt and scored four times for his previous club in Orlando, but this first one for FC Cincinnati was special. A decade after trying out for his hometown club, the Cincy native and La Salle High School alum, but his name on the scoresheet. The eventual loss to the Red Bulls made it harder to celebrate, but the sentiment shouldn't be ignored or forgotten.

"It's hard to enjoy it, because I want to win," Smith said after the match on Saturday. "But I think we can take things from the game, because we had a lot of opportunities... we can learn from the goals that we got scored on, and we just have to move on to the next game. But yeah, I'm happy to get my first goal for the club."

Smith, who signed with FC Cincinnati this offseason after seven years with Orlando City FC, returned home looking to make moments like these, scoring in the 72nd minute to bring his side to within one. Additionally, with FCC moving to a back four for this match - a change from the well-known back five the club has deployed - his experience as a true right back played a significant role in supporting that new formation.

"I think it was good, I don't think that the team is maybe as used to that shape, so it's something we can build on," Smith said post-match. The Cincinnati native had, to this point, been used as a right wingback for The Orange and Blue, but has always been flexible to whatever the team needs.

"(Today) I think it allowed Ender [Echenique] to get higher and focus more on attacking, which is good, because he's very good going forward," Smith continued.

On the scoresheet, unfortunately, only one of the Cincinnatians' names were logged. Due to the nature of the play Smith scored on, an assist could not be registered. The throw-in from Hagglund, while excellent, hit too many bodies to be considered direct, even if it was the catalyst for the chance. Which means that's twice now in the last two weeks that Nick Hagglund has been robbed of such honor, even though his contribution to the goal was clear.

Hagglund's ability to put the ball into a scoring opportunity from the sidelines has become one of FCC's more effective tools in their toolbelt. A week prior to his ball into Smith, Hagglund did the same thing, and Kévin Denkey was there to score a game-winner, even though they were down a man.

"I'm just trying to put it into an area that feels dangerous, to be honest," Hagglund said after the match on Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium. "So I kind of look at where those guys are, and, if I feel like there's space for my guy to get it, then I'll do that, or I'll try to.

Another element of Hagglund's ability to create opportunity off this type of play is the strength to get the ball past the first line of engagement and deeper into the box for the follow-up play. That way, the play potentially has more than one opportunity for success. Even if that means Hagglund doesn't get credited with the assist.

"Most defenders are attracted to our attackers, so they're kind of going to move. If I can kind of get it over their head, then they're going to make a miscue," Hagglund explained.

"But really, I'm just trying to cause chaos in there, and it seems to be working right now."

"I knew he had a long throw because we've been doing it and working on stuff like that," goalkeeper Evan Louro additionally commented on the skillset. "But even still you're watching that, I'm thinking 'bro, that's a cannon.'"

FC Cincinnati are back in action this weekend, returning to Nick Hagglund's former professional home to take on "The Reds" when they kick off against Toronto FC at BMO Field at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. After that, The Orange and Blue will return to TQL Stadium to take on Chicago Fire FC on April 18.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026

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