Major League Soccer Announces Collaboration with Vision Insights to Deliver Brand Expolsure Analysis to League Partners

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Vision Insights and Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced a multi-year collaboration that will assist the League in providing brand exposure analysis to MLS' roster of blue chip sponsors. Kicking off with the 2026 season, MLS will leverage Decoder Media, a proprietary platform developed by Vision Insights designed to deliver accurate and detailed analysis in a timely fashion.

During a time of sustained commercial growth with MLS continuing to build on its roster of sponsors, the use of Decoder Media will deploy an advanced machine-learning logo detection technology and a valuation methodology built to reflect the fair market value that sponsorship activation can drive in an ever-changing commercial landscape. Through the ultization of Decoder Media, MLS and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) will have access to a nearly 3,000 percent increase in logo and image detail made possible by Decoder's enhanced frame rate. Through this collaboration Vision Insights will also provide MLS and SUM with an enhanced visibility index that will enable the League to effectively counsel brand partners on how to optimize logo positioning and design to best engage with fans and consumers.

"In just 4 short years, Decoder Media has quickly become the de facto currency in sponsorship measurement and asset analysis. The platform offers a completely unique way of analyzing brand exposure, both during broadcasts and via in-stadium viewing," said Scott Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, Vision Insights. "Vision Insights is bullish on the exciting future ahead for North American soccer, which is why it has been so important to provide Decoder Fan Insights to MLS over the past several years. The deployment of Decoder Media is a natural progression of our relationship with MLS and will usher in deeper fan and sponsorship insight for MLS and SUM brand partners."

In addition to enhanced frame rates and accuracy, Decoder Media will also allow MLS to provide full-motion proof for every exposure that is captured during match broadcast via the platform's video library. As a result, MLS will have the opportunity to provide League partners with in-season evaluations of their exposure value that can help to inform ways to not only better optimize matchday presence, but also enhance future fan engagement strategies inclusive of activations and events.

This annnouncement between MLS and Vision Insights come as the 2026 MLS season is underway, and ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will kickoff in June. Major League Soccer resumes play July 16-17 during the closing week of the FIFA World Cup, positioning the league at the center of global soccer attention with six matchups airing across Apple TV and FOX.







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