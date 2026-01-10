Dignity Health Sports Park to Host 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championshiptm Playoffs

Published on January 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARSON, Calif. - During the January 9th Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM season-opening press conference in Anaheim, CA, the SMX LeagueTM announced that Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA along with Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO will host the 2026 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final in September.

Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final will go on limited pre-sale Tuesday, January 27, with general tickets on-sale to the public on Tuesday, February 3 at Supermotocross.com.

Last year's historic postseason saw two-time SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence secure his third world title, once again edging out his brother Hunter and remaining the only premier-class athlete to win the coveted championship since its inception in 2023. In the 250SMX Class, Japan's Jo Shimoda captured his first championship, defeating two-time titleholder Haiden Deegan in a thrilling, winnertakeall showdown under the lights in Las Vegas. Shimoda also became the sport's first-ever Japanese champion.

SMX World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 12 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH. Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 19 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Wrapping up the season, the SMX World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 26 at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO. Saturday Race Day FanFest will be available at all postseason races.

Southern California is a staple in the Supercross and Motocross racing history books, making the area highly desirable for racing when the opportunity presents. The 2026 regular season will host four rounds in Southern California, including this weekend's opener in Anaheim, before returning for the post-season in September. Situated in the greater Los Angeles area, Dignity Health Sports Park brings the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs to a market with a long-standing connection to the sport and a strong motorsports and media presence.

Announced on Friday the 9th as part of a larger partnership with Bass Pro Shops, the SMX series will culminate in a special World Championship Final at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO.

The SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points are automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. As in other sport playoffs, athletes will be competing for the sport's ultimate World Championship title, and the prestige that comes from overcoming adversity through a 28-round, dual-discipline (indoor and outdoor) season, plus two SMX Playoffs and a Final.

All 17 rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are currently on sale.

