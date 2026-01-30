Atlantic Cup: FC Dallas Defeats Real Salt Lake 3-1

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas (Jan. 30, 2026) - FC Dallas closed its Atlantic Cup campaign today with a 3-1 win over MLS side Real Salt Lake. The match featured three 45-minute halves at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portugal. FC Dallas returns to the United States tomorrow ahead of the final leg of its 2026 preseason.

Forward Petar Musa scored his first goal of 2026 for FC Dallas in the 46th minute of the second half off a Patrickson Delgado assist. In the 90th minute, rookie Ricky Louis pressured the RSL backline, forced a turnover and assisted Anderson Julio to double Dallas' lead. Louis added his second goal of the preseason in the 113th minute, heading in a loose ball off a corner.

Dallas finishes its Portugal preseason matches with three wins, 12 goals scored and only three goals conceded.

First Starting XI:

Michael Collodi (GK), Herman Johansson (Don Deedson 45'), Sebastien Ibeagha, Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore (C), Bernard Kamungo, Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Kaick, Logan Farrington, Petar Musa

Second Starting XI:

Michael Collodi (GK),Nolan Norris, Alvaro, Lalas Abubakar, Ricky Louis, Deedson (Sarver 75'), Diego Garcia, Ramiro (C), Caleb Swann, Nick Simmonds (Torquato 103'), Anderson Julio

The team returns to training at Toyota Soccer Center on Feb. 2 as it prepares for its debut in the inaugural Torneo de Tejas. The Hoops will play their first Torneo de Tejas match at Toyota Stadium next Saturday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. CT against eastern conference side Red Bull New York. The match is exclusive to season ticket members.







