New York City FC Acquires $50,000 in GAM from St. Louis CITY SC

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - January 30, 2026 - Today New York City FC announce that it has acquired $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for Dante Polvara.

The Club will receive $50,000 GAM with up to an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. New York City FC will retain a percentage of a future transfer or trade.

