Inter Miami CF in Action against Atlético Nacional in Second 2026 Champions Tour Matchup
Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Our Champions Tour continues this Saturday, Jan. 31! The second stop of Inter Miami CF's 2026 preseason brings the MLS Cup Champions to Medellin, Colombia to face Atlético Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Kick off for the thrilling friendly is set for 5 p.m. ET.
Tune In
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional
Venue: Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia
Local/Regional: RCN
Rest of the World: OneFootball - Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional HERE
These matches will be available globally via a pay-per-view and commercial streaming setup on OneFootball, with the following options:
Single Match Pay-Per-View: USD $4.99 per match
Champions Tour Pass: USD $9.99, granting access to all preseason matches
NOTE: This will apply with the exception of the domestic territory of the home team (for example, this match will not be available on OneFootball within Colombia).
Inter Miami's Protagonists Preview the Match
Homegrown Defender Noah Allen:
"I expect a great atmosphere. I'm very excited. We want to go compete, get more minutes and build more chemistry. As a team we are all excited."
Homegrown Midfielder David Ruiz
"We know it's going to be a tough match. They have a huge fan base. We know they're one of the strongest teams in Colombia, and we're going to give it our all."
Defender Maximiliano Falcón
"Facing rivals of the caliber of Atlético Nacional will help us a lot for what's lies ahead."
Scouting Atlético Nacional
Inter Miami will face a challenging encounter against an Atlético Nacional side that already got their 2026 campaign underway. The Colombian giants have played one fixture so far in the 2026 Liga BetPlay Dimayor Torneo Apertura, earning a win to secure their first three points of the season.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Signs Mexican International Forward Germán Berterame as Designated Player - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Attacking Midfielder/Forward Aziel Jackson on Loan from Polish Side Jagiellonia Białystok - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Atlantic Cup: FC Dallas Defeats Real Salt Lake 3-1 - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF in Action against Atlético Nacional in Second 2026 Champions Tour Matchup - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Dante Polvara from Scottish Premiership Side Aberdeen F.C. - St. Louis City SC
- Group Tickets for 2026 on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Acquires $50,000 in GAM from St. Louis CITY SC - New York City FC
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in January - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Acquire U22 Initiative Forward Bruno Caicedo - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Single Match Tickets for Inter Miami CF 2026 MLS Games on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Signs Mexican International Forward Germán Berterame as Designated Player
- Inter Miami CF in Action against Atlético Nacional in Second 2026 Champions Tour Matchup
- Group Tickets for 2026 on Sale Now
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in January
- Single Match Tickets for Inter Miami CF 2026 MLS Games on Sale Now