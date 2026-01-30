Inter Miami CF in Action against Atlético Nacional in Second 2026 Champions Tour Matchup

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Our Champions Tour continues this Saturday, Jan. 31! The second stop of Inter Miami CF's 2026 preseason brings the MLS Cup Champions to Medellin, Colombia to face Atlético Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Kick off for the thrilling friendly is set for 5 p.m. ET.

Tune In

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional

Venue: Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia

Local/Regional: RCN

Rest of the World: OneFootball - Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional HERE

These matches will be available globally via a pay-per-view and commercial streaming setup on OneFootball, with the following options:

Single Match Pay-Per-View: USD $4.99 per match

Champions Tour Pass: USD $9.99, granting access to all preseason matches

NOTE: This will apply with the exception of the domestic territory of the home team (for example, this match will not be available on OneFootball within Colombia).

Inter Miami's Protagonists Preview the Match

Homegrown Defender Noah Allen:

"I expect a great atmosphere. I'm very excited. We want to go compete, get more minutes and build more chemistry. As a team we are all excited."

Homegrown Midfielder David Ruiz

"We know it's going to be a tough match. They have a huge fan base. We know they're one of the strongest teams in Colombia, and we're going to give it our all."

Defender Maximiliano Falcón

"Facing rivals of the caliber of Atlético Nacional will help us a lot for what's lies ahead."

Scouting Atlético Nacional

Inter Miami will face a challenging encounter against an Atlético Nacional side that already got their 2026 campaign underway. The Colombian giants have played one fixture so far in the 2026 Liga BetPlay Dimayor Torneo Apertura, earning a win to secure their first three points of the season.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.