Inter Miami CF Faces Barcelona de Guayaquil in 2026 Champions Tour

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Our Champions Tour continues with its third stop this Saturday, Feb. 7! Inter Miami CF's third 2026 preseason matchup brings the MLS Cup Champions to Guayaquil, Ecuador to face Barcelona de Guayaquil at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha. Kick off for the thrilling friendly is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Tune In

Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil

Venue: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha

Local/Regional: El Canal del Fútbol

Rest of the World: OneFootball - Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional HERE

These matches will be available globally via a pay-per-view and commercial streaming setup on OneFootball, with the following options:

Single Match Pay-Per-View: USD $4.99 per match

Champions Tour Pass: USD $9.99, granting access to all preseason matches

NOTE: This will apply with the exception of the domestic territory of the home team (for example, this match will not be available on OneFootball within Ecuador).

Past Match

Inter Miami enters its third preseason match following a 2-1 victory against Atlético Nacional in Medellin, Colombia last weekend. Atlético Nacional opened the scoring in the 26th minute, before Luis Suárez equalized in the 55th minute and an own goal completed the comeback for Inter Miami in added time.

Head Coach Javier Mascherano:

"In tomorrow's game we hope to continue improving, continue fine-tuning details, and compete, which is what generates a good dynamic within the group... Playing away from home and visiting different places is very beneficial for us."

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair

"Preseason is important to build as a group, incorporate the new guys, including myself, and adapt. We're going to look to continue to grow in each game."

Scouting Barcelona de Guayaquil

Barcelona are one of the most historic sides in Ecuadorian fútbol history and currently possess the most Ecuadorian top flight league titles with 16.

Barcelona is currently also in the preparation stages ahead of beginning their league season in Ecuador.







