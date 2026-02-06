LA Galaxy Acquire International Slot from San Jose Earthquakes
Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $225,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). As part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to San Jose at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).
Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire a 2026 MLS International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $225,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) on February 6, 2026. International Roster Slot returns to San Jose on July 13, 2026.
