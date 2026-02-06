San Jose Earthquakes Acquire $225,000 in General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy for 2026 International Slot

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired $225,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the LA Galaxy in exchange for a 2026 international roster slot. As part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to San Jose at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).

The move comes on the heels of the Quakes acquiring $350,000 in GAM from Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday in return for a separate 2026 international roster slot.

The San Jose Earthquakes kick off their 2026 MLS schedule Saturday, Feb. 21, against Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park, where the club will give away 5,000 full-size soccer balls to launch their One Ball Can Change a Life campaign. The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets.

Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park are now available to the general public HERE, while single-game tickets for the July 25 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium vs. the LA Galaxy are available HERE and the Sept. 19 PRIME TIME clash with LAFC are available HERE. Fans interested in tickets for groups of 10 or more can find more information HERE or call (408) 556-7700 and select option 3.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire $225,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LA Galaxy via trade in exchange for a 2026 international roster slot. As part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to San Jose at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).







Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.