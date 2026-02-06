Charlotte FC Signs Crown Legacy FC Goalkeeper Isaac Walker
Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC announced today that the Club has signed Crown Legacy FC goalkeeper Isaac Walker to a contract through the 2026 season, with an option for June of 2027 and the 2027-28 MLS season.
"Isaac's signing further signals our commitment to player development and the importance of Crown Legacy FC, where young, talented players can adjust to the professional experience in MLS and prepare them for the next step in their careers," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He is a great addition to our goalkeeping group and is an incredible locker room presence. We are proud of Isaac for earning this opportunity and being an example for current and future Crown Legacy players."
Walker, 25, signed with Crown Legacy FC ahead of the inaugural 2023 season and has totaled eight clean sheets and 95 saves through 35 matches. In 2023, the Orlando, Florida native was selected to represent CLFC at MLS All-Star in Washington, D.C., where he competed in Goalie Wars. Walker walked away with the championship belt after taking down Huntsville City FC's Ben Martino and Austin FC II's Damian Las.
Prior to joining the Club, Walker played collegiately at the University of Kentucky before transferring to Western Michigan University. He tallied 18 shutouts, 145 saves and a 73.8% save percentage through 49 career appearances.
Name: Isaac Walker
Position: Goalkeeper
Birthplace: Orlando, Florida
Country: USA
Birthdate: 7/3/2005
Age: 25
Height: 6'3
