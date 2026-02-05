LA Galaxy Introduce New City National Field Tables Premium Experience for the 2026 Season
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today the launch of City National Field Tables, an all-new premium hospitality experience debuting for the 2026 MLS season. With a rise in demand for premium seating options, these Field Tables deliver exclusivity and proximity without the scale or commitment of traditional premium spaces.
Exclusive to 10 half-moon tables, the Field Tables provide a unique field-level experience for fans craving a more immersive experience. Five tables are located on the Galaxy sideline, with five additional positioned along the visiting team side, placing guests just steps from the pitch and fully immersing them in the atmosphere of matchday.
"With the City National Field Tables, we're expanding our premium portfolio to meet evolving fan demand," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "This option not only provides fans the chance to enjoy the match in comfort, but it gives them the chance to feel what the energy is like on the field during an MLS game."
Each of these Field Tables includes exclusive pitch-side seating for a party of four, paired with elevated stadium fare served to the table, a selection of non-alcoholic beverages with full bar available to order, and a dedicated attendant to deliver seamless, personalized service throughout the match.
Guests also receive access to two of Dignity Health Sports Park's most exclusive club spaces. Spectrum Tunnel Club, located just steps from where players take the field, offers a behind-the-scenes connection to the matchday experience. The Field Tables also include access to the American Express Stadium Club, providing additional opportunities to dine, socialize, and engage before and during matches.
City National Field Tables start at $23,400 per season and will be available for the LA Galaxy home opener on February 22. Space is extremely limited. For more information or to inquire about availability, fans can visit premium.lagalaxy.com or contact the LA Galaxy Premium Sales team at 877-604-8777.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2026
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Community Report - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Introduce New City National Field Tables Premium Experience for the 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Splits Final Two Friendlies of European Preseason Trip - Seattle Sounders FC
- Argentina Select Compass Minerals National Performance Center for Team Base Camp Training Site - Sporting Kansas City
- Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Victor Hart Called Up to St. Kitts and Nevis U-17 Boys National Team - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake FW Diego Rocío Loaned to LIGA MX Powerhouse Club América - Real Salt Lake
- St. Louis CITY SC Continues to Build Sporting Leadership with MLS Experience, Naming Ally Mackay Assistant Sporting Director - St. Louis City SC
- Revolution Sign Goalkeeper JD Gunn to First Team Contract - New England Revolution
- How to Watch STL CITY SC at Coachella Valley Invitational - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC to Stream 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches - New York City FC
- Minnesota United's Preseason Coachella Valley Invitational Matches to be Televised Across the State - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Mourn Passing of Vassili Cremanzidis - San Jose Earthquakes
- Whitecaps FC Acquire AFCON Winner, Senegalese International Forward Cheikh Sabaly - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Signs 15-Year-Old Midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga - Sporting Kansas City
- Vassili Cremanzidis Passes Away at Age 36 - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Home Match against Minnesota United Rescheduled - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Reveals 2026 Season Theme Nights and Matchday Giveaways - Chicago Fire FC
- Colorado Rapids Loan Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry to Loudoun United FC - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Kick off 2026 with Addition of Evolv Express Systems to TQL Stadium Entrances - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Community Report
- LA Galaxy Introduce New City National Field Tables Premium Experience for the 2026 Season
- LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule: February 2 - February 8, 2026
- LA Galaxy Fan Council Returns for Third Season
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Erik Thommy