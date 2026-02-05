LA Galaxy Introduce New City National Field Tables Premium Experience for the 2026 Season

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today the launch of City National Field Tables, an all-new premium hospitality experience debuting for the 2026 MLS season. With a rise in demand for premium seating options, these Field Tables deliver exclusivity and proximity without the scale or commitment of traditional premium spaces.

Exclusive to 10 half-moon tables, the Field Tables provide a unique field-level experience for fans craving a more immersive experience. Five tables are located on the Galaxy sideline, with five additional positioned along the visiting team side, placing guests just steps from the pitch and fully immersing them in the atmosphere of matchday.

"With the City National Field Tables, we're expanding our premium portfolio to meet evolving fan demand," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "This option not only provides fans the chance to enjoy the match in comfort, but it gives them the chance to feel what the energy is like on the field during an MLS game."

Each of these Field Tables includes exclusive pitch-side seating for a party of four, paired with elevated stadium fare served to the table, a selection of non-alcoholic beverages with full bar available to order, and a dedicated attendant to deliver seamless, personalized service throughout the match.

Guests also receive access to two of Dignity Health Sports Park's most exclusive club spaces. Spectrum Tunnel Club, located just steps from where players take the field, offers a behind-the-scenes connection to the matchday experience. The Field Tables also include access to the American Express Stadium Club, providing additional opportunities to dine, socialize, and engage before and during matches.

City National Field Tables start at $23,400 per season and will be available for the LA Galaxy home opener on February 22. Space is extremely limited. For more information or to inquire about availability, fans can visit premium.lagalaxy.com or contact the LA Galaxy Premium Sales team at 877-604-8777.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.