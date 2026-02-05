Minnesota United's Preseason Coachella Valley Invitational Matches to be Televised Across the State
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the Loons' three Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) preseason matches will be televised across Minnesota via FOX Television Stations and Gray Media properties. Additionally, the games will be live streamed on the club's website, mnufc.com.
For the second year in a row, WFTC FOX9+ in the Twin Cities will televise each Coachella Valley Invitational fixture at the CVI.
Fans in Northeast Minnesota, Southern Minnesota & Northern Iowa can also watch the Loons' CVI matches for free over-the-air on Gray Media's North Star Sports & Entertainment Network. Those over-the-air channels are: KBJR (MY9) 6.3 in the Duluth region, KEYC 7.3 in the Mankato viewing area, and KXLT 47.2 in the Rochester/Austin/Albert Lea and Mason City, IA area.
MNUFC is set to play a slate of three games during the Coachella Valley Invitational, taking on Sporting Kansas City (Feb. 7), D.C. United (Feb. 11) and Charlotte FC (Feb. 14). Below is the full broadcast and streaming schedule for each individual preseason contest:
Opponent
Date Time (CT) Live Stream / Broadcast
Sporting Kansas City Feb. 7, 2026 3:30 p.m. mnufc.com, FOX9+, KEYC, KXLT
D.C. United Feb. 11, 2026 2:30 p.m. mnufc.com, FOX9+, KEYC, KXLT, KBJR
Charlotte FC Feb. 14, 2026 12:00 p.m. mnufc.com, FOX9+, KEYC, KXLT, KBJR
All games played at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif. Schedule subject to change
This is Minnesota's fourth-consecutive year participating in the Southern California-based invitational. The Loons in 2026 seek to improve upon their results during the 2025 edition of the Coachella Valley Invitational. MNUFC played a slate of three matches last year: First, the Loons defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 6-0 score, before falling to LA Galaxy, 2-1. In Minnesota's final match of last year's CVI, they played to a narrow 1-0 loss against New York City FC.
