Real Salt Lake FW Diego Rocío Loaned to LIGA MX Powerhouse Club América

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has loaned recent homegrown signing Diego Rocío to LIGA MX side Club América for the entirety of the 2026 MLS season. The loan comes nearly one month after Rocío completed the MLS NEXT Pro portion of his contract and entered a first-team deal.

In 2025, Rocío split time with both Real Monarchs and the RSL Academy during his Beehive State experience, appearing in two matches with Real Monarchs throughout the 2025 campaign. The clinical goalscorer eliminated his former club in the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Quarterfinal stage, delivering the dagger from the spot in a 3-0 victory over Philadelphia Union's U18 squad.

Spending time with both the United States Youth National team and Mexico's Youth National Team setup, the dual-national has most recently been called up to the El Tri U18 squad, notching two appearances in September, 2025.

Real Salt Lake welcomed Club América to America First Field last summer in its opening game of the 2025 Leagues Cup campaign, a 90 plus minute thriller, ultimately defeating Las Águilas 2-2 (3:1) in a shootout that featured three saves from "The Wall of [Rafa] Cabral".

Club America is currently in the midst of its Torneo Clausura portion of the 2025-26 Liga BBVA MX 2025-26 calendar. Finishing fourth through the Torneo Apertura donning a 10-4-3 record and a trip to the Quarter-Finals before falling to Monnteray. Las Águilas have kicked off its 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign this week defeating Olimpia 2-1 in Leg one of the First Round on Tuesday.

After spending the first week of February back in Utah, the Claret-and-Cobalt then wrap up its 22nd preseason slate with two games in Southern California, facing off against DF Kobi Henry's former USL Championship side, Orange County SC (Sat., Feb. 7), as well as MLS Cup 2024 champions LA Galaxy (Fri., Feb. 13), the latter match being played outside of Palm Springs, Calif. Late preseason arrivals Victor Olatunji and Ari Piol, as well as newly-acquired RSL players Morgan Guilavogui, Stijn Spierings and Sergi Solans, could feature extensively in the upcoming portion of preseason.

RSL kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign on Sat., Feb. 21 at B.C. Place, home of the reigning Western Conference champion, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, one week prior to the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2026 home opener at America First Field against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sat., Feb. 28. Both of RSL's February games kick off at 5:30p MT, with season ticket and four-game packages NOW AVAILABLE at www.RSL.com/tickets.







