LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Community Report

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today released the club's 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting how the organization and the LA Galaxy Foundation have made a meaningful difference across Los Angeles. This work earned the organization Major League Soccer's 2025 Community Impact Club of the Year award. A snapshot of the report is provided below, along with further details and initiatives from the year.

800+ hours volunteered by LA Galaxy players, staff, and alumni

$2 million+ in monetary and in-kind donations to the Los Angeles community in support of programs for inclusion, health, and education

4,000+ pounds of recyclables redeemed through California Redemption Value for new equipment for youth

56 organizations amplified and supported through collaborative efforts

Over 5,000+ youth served through youth development programming

"The LA Galaxy take pride in our long-standing connection to Los Angeles, and our work in the community reflects who we are as a club," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "We are committed to creating meaningful opportunities that strengthen local youth programs, encourage active and healthy lifestyles, and foster inclusion across all communities throughout Los Angeles."

LA Strong - Fire Relief Efforts

In January 2025, Southern California was hit with a series of destructive wildfires that devastated many LA Galaxy fans and impacted much of the Los Angeles community. LA Galaxy, through its LA Galaxy Foundation, acted immediately in support of its community, focusing relief efforts through financial support, a supply drive, localized community service, and continued recovery efforts throughout the year. This included:

$1M+ donated to help those impacted by the fires

5,000+ items collected from the two-day supply drive at Dignity Health Sports Park

$3M in merchandise donated in conjunction with Fanatics

400+ Hours of service from LA Galaxy volunteers throughout our community efforts

500+ items of soccer equipment donated to the Palisades High School Soccer teams

3 mini pitches to be refurbished in partnership with City National Bank

LA Galaxy Foundation (LAGF)

The mission of the LA Galaxy is to advance the game of soccer and use it as a vehicle for positive change throughout Southern California Communities. The Galaxy's Community Relations and Foundation have three main pillars that serve as the core of the club's granting and programming efforts:

Youth Sports: In 2025, the club provided 14,592 hours of youth soccer programming throughout Los Angeles by means of soccer clinics, pitch refurbishments, and equipment donations.

Health & Wellness: In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month and in partnership with the Kids Mental Health Foundation, CalHOPE and Purina, LA Galaxy forward Christian Ramirez spoke with students from Para Los Niños on topics surrounding mental health and mindfulness.

Inclusion: The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Herbalife, finished its 2025 season with an unbeaten record. The program brings athletes and partners together to participate in signing day, media day, nutrition training, compete in a series of matches throughout the year, and an end-of-season banquet. This year's team traveled to Miami to play against the Special Olympics Unified team at Inter Miami's first team practice facility.

Extended Community Impact and Additional Initiatives

Community Partner of the Match: LAGF, in partnership with Dignity Health, showcased 17 partners with a total of $50,000 donated to all organizations to assist in their respective programming efforts.

Hero of the Match: Throughout the season, the LA Galaxy honored essential workers, healthcare heroes, police, fire, and military personnel, along with their families, through the Hero of the Match program.

Greener Goals: The Galaxy Foundation partnered with the Garden School Foundation to refurbish the garden at Annalee Elementary School. Building on the success of the Garden Project, LA Galaxy Midfielders Edwin Cerrillo and Elijah Wynder returned to Annalee Elementary to help lead a cooking class in collaboration with Herbalife and the Garden School Foundation.

Protect the Pitch: Spearheaded by the LA Galaxy Academy, funds raised via recycled bottles and cans from each home match were used to purchase soccer equipment which was donated to local schools. The Galaxy Academy donated the CRV proceeds from over 4,000 pounds of recyclables collected at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA Galaxy Golf Tournament: The annual LA Galaxy Golf Tournament, presented by Yaamava' Resort and Casino, at Desert Willow Golf Resort in the Coachella Valley raised over $163,000 to promote the Foundation's mission of advancing the game of soccer and using it as a vehicle for positive change throughout Southern California communities.

Campeones Cup Legacy Project: The LA Galaxy partnered with MLS Works to donate new soccer equipment and invest in a soccer program at Para Los Niños Middle School. Galaxy midfielder Edwin Cerillo and defender Mauricio Cuevas were on site to patriciate in soccer clinics with the students and empower students to grow and compete within the sport.

Ongoing Community Programming and Support: Rooted in one of the most diverse cities in the world, the club draws strength from honoring Central American Heritage Night, Mexican American Heritage Night, Armenian Heritage Night, and many more.

Player Spotlight: The LA Galaxy's 2025 Humanitarian of the Year was defender Mauricio Cuevas, who has been consistent in his support of the community alongside the LA Galaxy Foundation. Among his many contributions, Cuevas visited and spoke to Coachella Valley Unified School District migrant students, as well as assisting in fire relief events at Dodger Stadium, donating gear to Palisades High School soccer teams, and unveiling a Futsal court at his former elementary school in South LA.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.