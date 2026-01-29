LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Erik Thommy

January 28, 2026

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club have signed free-agent midfielder Erik Thommy to a guaranteed contract through June 2027 with a club option for the 2027-28 MLS season, pending successful completion of an entrance physical.

Thommy, 31, joins the Galaxy following a three-and-a-half-year stint with Sporting Kansas City. The Ulm, Germany native officially arrived stateside midway through the 2022 season and quickly made his MLS debut with Sporting KC on July 23 against LAFC. Thommy then bagged his first league goal two games later against the Galaxy, sparking contributions in three-consecutive matches. In total, Thommy has paired 19 goals with 10 assists in nearly 7,100 minutes across 101 MLS matches (82 starts).

"We are excited to welcome Erik to the LA Galaxy," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "Erik is a versatile player capable of playing multiple attacking positions. His vast experience across the German top-flight and Major League Soccer will be a great asset to our locker room and on the field and we cannot wait for him to get started with the group."

Prior to his time in the States, Thommy played professionally for nine seasons in his native Germany, accumulating a total of 42 goals and 33 assists. He began his professional career in 2013 with FC Augsburg II before elevating to the first team the following year. Thommy made his Bundesliga debut on February 16, 2014 as a second-half substitute against FC Nuremberg before subsequently going on loan to both FC Kaiserlautern and Jahn Regensburg. In 2017, the midfielder made a permanent move to another top-flight German side in VfB Stuttgart. Midway through that stint, Thommy enjoyed a year-long loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf (2019-20) before returning to Stuttgart through 2022.

Thommy's youth career began in 2000 with SV Kleinbeuren where he spent two years before rising through the youth ranks of SSV Ulm (2002-2009), TSG Thannhausen (2009-2010), and ultimately FC Augsburg (2010-2013).

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Erik Thommy to a guaranteed contract through June 2027 with a club option for 2027-28 on Jan. 28, 2026, pending successful completion of an entrance physical.

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5' 9"

Weight: 159

Date of Birth: August 20, 1994 (31)

Birthplace: Ulm, Germany

Citizenship: Germany

Roster Designation: Senior

Last Club: Sporting Kansas City







