MLS Announces TSN and RDS Broadcast Schedules for the 2026 MLS Regular Season

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the 2026 broadcast schedules for TSN and RDS in Canada. CF Montréal, Toronto FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC highlight the regular season slate, as viewers can access select contests in English on TSN and in French on RDS.

TSN and RDS coverage kicks off during the league's opening weekend on Saturday, February 21, with the Western Conference Champion Vancouver Whitecaps FC hosting Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN) and CF Montréal visiting San Diego FC (10:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS), as Montreal begins its quest to return to the MLS postseason.

The TSN and RDS broadcast schedule is full of key MLS matchups throughout the 2026 MLS regular season, including:

Both legs of the Cascadia Cup rivalry between the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Portland Timbers, first on Saturday, March 7, at Providence Park in Portland (10:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS), then at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday, April 4 (10:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS).

2025 MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF and Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner Lionel Messi's visit to Toronto FC on Saturday, May 9 (1 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS).

The first MLS match following the league's pause for the FIFA World Cup 2026 when Toronto FC visits CF Montréal in a primetime Canadian Classique on Thursday, July 16 (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS).

Los Angeles Football Club at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, August 1, (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS) in their first matchup following Vancouver's epic Western Conference Semifinal penalty-kick victory.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC hosting San Diego FC on Saturday, October 28, (10:30 p.m. ET, TSN) as the visitors look to avenge their defeat in the 2025 Western Conference Final.

TSN and RDS will wrap up their regular season coverage on MLS Decision Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7, when Toronto FC visit the Philadelphia Union (4 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS). TSN and RDS will also air select matches throughout the 2026 MLS postseason, including MLS Cup 2026, with dates and broadcast details to be announced at a later time.







