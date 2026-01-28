FC Cincinnati and FC Porto Begin Strategic Partnership

PORTO, PORTUGAL - FC Cincinnati and FC Porto, a club competing in Portugal's Primeira Liga (the top division of Portugal), today announced a strategic partnership with eyes towards expanding the sporting operation and brand of both clubs. With the goal of strengthening relationships in a European market and expanding FC Cincinnati's reach as a global club, the two clubs will leverage their growing markets and commercial scale to accelerate the trajectory of both clubs.

Since opening TQL Stadium in 2021, FC Cincinnati and the stadium have hosted numerous international events, including a FIFA World Cup Qualifier, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals. As the club continues to showcase itself on the global stage, this partnership will open the door to new opportunities, both sporting and commercial.

"We're delighted to partner with FC Porto, a historic and successful European club," said FC Cincinnati President and Co-CEO Jeff Berding. "Our goals at FC Cincinnati are clear: to put a winning product on the field and to bring the world to Cincinnati and Cincinnati to the world. This partnership is a proud example of the growth of not only our club, but soccer in North America. We're thrilled to collaborate with our new allies, and we look forward to the future together."

The partnership will consist of cooperation on both the sporting and the business sides of the clubs, capitalizing on FC Cincinnati's growing brand and FC Porto's relevance as a European benchmark in talent development. The teams will collaborate in many areas, not limited to talent and youth development, scouting, and innovation in technology, data, and sports science. Through the partnership, FC Cincinnati will also engage with Porto to achieve key marketing development goals and explore commercial opportunities.

"This represents a new way for FC Porto to position itself on the international stage, particularly in the United States, where we are still in the process of opening our first football academy, which is another of the steps we aim to take," said FC Porto President André Villas-Boas. "We spent about a year aligning this protocol, which involves not only player development, but also scouting and the commercial strategies that may emerge because of this new relationship. It is a fundamental step in the United States, which will host the 2026 World Cup, especially in partnership with an American franchise that has been recognized as one of the most innovative and dynamic in MLS."

FC Cincinnati continue to be a club which strives to be locally rooted and globally known and are excited about the potential of this new alliance. In the club's 10-year history, it has proudly collaborated with clubs worldwide, including the record-setting friendly against Crystal Palace in front of 35,061 fans when the club was in the United Soccer League, and a multi-year alliance with TSG Hoffenheim in Germany and Accra Hearts of Oak in Ghana.







