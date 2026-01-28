CF Montréal Defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo Undergoes Succesful Knee Surgery
Published on January 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that Club defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo underwent successful surgery to his left knee on Tuesday in Bologna, Italy. The injury occurred during a team training session on Jan. 18 in Marbella, Spain.
Nteziryayo, 17, who became the 29th Homegrown signing in Club history on Dec. 15, 2025, is expected to spend the first six to eight weeks of his rehabilitation process in Italy prior to returning to Montreal. He is expected to make a full recovery in eight to nine months.
