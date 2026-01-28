TSN Announces 2026 MLS Broadcast Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday the 2026 TSN broadcast schedule, once again featuring 14 Vancouver Whitecaps FC matches throughout the year, including the 'Caps highly-anticipated February 21 MLS season opener against Real Salt Lake.

Highlights

Saturday, February 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (4:30 p.m. PT) - The 'Caps kick off the 2026 MLS season at home in the friendly confines of BC Place, looking to build off of a very strong 2025 campaign.

Saturday March 7 (away, 7:30 p.m. PT) and Saturday, April 4 (home, 7:30 p.m. PT) vs. Portland Timbers - The journey begins to retain the Cascadia Cup, with a repeat of the first 'Caps road match from 2025.

Saturday, August 1 (home, 4:30 p.m. PT) and Saturday, October 10 (away, 7:30 p.m. PT) - A rematch of the epic Western Conference semifinal.

Wednesday, October 28 vs. San Diego FC (7:30 p.m. PT) - Three top class matches in 2025 culminated with the 'Caps topping San Diego in the Western Conference Final. Who will come out on top this time? Whitecaps FC 2026 TSN Schedule

February

Saturday, February 21 vs. Real Salt Lake - 4:30 p.m. PT March

Saturday, March 7 at Portland Timbers - 7:30 p.m. PT April

Saturday, April 4 vs. Portland Timbers - 7:30 p.m. PT

Friday, April 17 vs. Sporting Kansas City - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 25 vs. Colorado Rapids - 7:30 p.m. PT May

Saturday, May 9 at San Jose Earthquakes - 7:30 p.m. PT August

Saturday, August 1 vs. Los Angeles FC - 4:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, August 19 vs. Houston Dynamo FC - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 29 at Sporting Kansas City - 5:30 p.m. PT September

Saturday, September 5 vs. St. Louis CITY SC - 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, September 19 at Real Salt Lake - 6:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, September 26 vs. D.C. United - 7:30 p.m. PT October

Saturday, October 10 at Los Angeles FC - 7:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, October 28 vs. San Diego FC - 7:30 p.m. PT TSN will also air select matches throughout the 2026 MLS postseason, including MLS Cup 2026, with dates and broadcast details to be announced at a later time.

For the complete Whitecaps FC schedule, visit whitecapsfc.com/schedule.







