Whitecaps FC Acquire Attacking Midfielder/Forward Aziel Jackson on Loan from Polish Side Jagiellonia Białystok

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has acquired attacking midfielder/forward Aziel Jackson on loan from Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok through June 2026. The loan agreement includes an option to purchase, and Jackson will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit, and medical.

"Aziel is a player we are very familiar with from his time in the league, and he understands the demands of MLS," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He is a dynamic, versatile attacker who will provide another option going forward. Aziel will join the camp in Spain in the coming days, and we look forward to welcoming him into our environment."

Whitecaps FC attacking midfielder/forward Aziel Jackson

142 appearances, 19 goals, and 23 assists at the professional club level

Five goals and seven assists during previous MLS experience with Minnesota United FC, St. Louis CITY SC, and Columbus Crew

Leagues Cup 2024 winner with Columbus Crew

2022 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honours with Minnesota United FC 2

One appearance for the United States men's national team "I'm incredibly excited and honoured to join Vancouver Whitecaps FC. This is a club with a strong vision and passionate supporters, and I can't wait to get to work," added Jackson. "This group is special, this city is special and I'm honoured to be a part of this community. I can't wait to give everything I have and help bring even more success to the team. See you at BC Place!"

Jackson, also known as AZ, arrives in Vancouver after making 11 appearances across all competitions for Białystok, competing in the Polish Ekstraklasa and the UEFA Conference League. Most notably, the 24-year-old tallied one assist in the club's UEFA Conference League group stage match against Shkendija Tetovo last November. He also made one appearance with Białystok's second team.

Prior to moving to Europe, Jackson spent a season and a half at Eastern Conference side Columbus Crew, helping the club to the Leagues Cup 2024 title. Jackson started 14 of his 31 appearances across all competitions for the Crew, recording four goals and five assists. In addition, the versatile attacker made one appearance in MLS NEXT Pro for Columbus Crew 2.

Jackson was originally acquired by the Crew via trade from St. Louis CITY SC, where he scored three goals and added six assists in 25 starts and 49 appearances across all competitions. He also started six of his eight appearances with St. Louis CITY2 in MLS NEXT Pro, recording one goal and one assist.

Jackson's first experience in MLS came with Minnesota United FC, where he made two appearances for the first team. During his spell with the Loons, Jackson spent the 2022 season on loan in MLS NEXT Pro with Minnesota United FC 2, playing a key role in the squad as he started 21 of his team-leading 23 appearances and led the team in goals with 10, as well as assists with seven. His standout season earned him 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honours. The attacker also had a loan spell with then-USL League One side North Carolina FC in 2021, starting 11 of his 12 appearances and recording one goal as well as three assists for the club.

Jackson is a product of the Red Bull New York academy, which he joined at the age of 13. At age 15, he moved to France with his family and played with the U-17 side of Toulouse FC for two seasons. He then made the switch to Blagnac FC in the French fourth tier, where he made two starts in four appearances.

Following his time in France, Jackson returned to the United States and played with the U-19 side of Crossfire FC.

At the international level, Jackson has made one appearance for the United States men's national team, making his debut as a substitute in a friendly against Slovenia in January 2024, joining Whitecaps FC striker Brian White on the roster.

In his youth, Jackson also spent time with Ironbound SC and Metropolitan Oval Academy.

TRANSACTION: On January 30, 2026, Whitecaps FC acquire attacking midfielder/forward Aziel Jackson on loan from Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok through June 2026, with an option to purchase.

Aziel Jackson

Pronunciation: ay-ZEE-el

Position: Attacking Midfielder/Forward

Height: 5-09

Weight: 155 pounds

Date of Birth: October 25, 2001 in New York, New York

Hometown: West Orange, New Jersey

Citizenship: United States

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Jagiellonia Białystok (2025-present), Columbus Crew (2024-25), St. Louis CITY SC (2023-24), Minnesota United FC (2021-22), North Carolina FC (2021 - on loan), Blagnac FC (2018-19)

Youth Clubs: Ironbound SC, Metropolitan Oval Academy, Red Bull New York Academy, Toulouse FC U-17, Crossfire FC U-19

