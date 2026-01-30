Timbers Midfielder Omir Fernandez Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery
Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that Omir Fernandez underwent a successful surgery on his right foot. The procedure was performed by Dr. Nicholas Tedesco in Corvallis, Ore.
Fernandez's timeline for return is approximately six months. He will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers' health and performance team and Providence sports medicine.
