Inter Miami CF Signs Mexican International Forward Germán Berterame as Designated Player

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Mexican international forward Germán Berterame from Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey. Berterame will occupy a Designated Player slot and will remain under contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with an extension option for 2029-30.

The 27-year-old arrives at Inter Miami following a prolific spell with Monterrey, after previously featuring for Atlético de San Luis in Liga MX, CA Patronato in Argentina's Primera Nacional, and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina's Primera División. In all, he's racked up 105 goals at club level. Additionally, Berterame also provides experience on the international level having earned eight caps for Mexico's national team so far.

Born in Argentina and later naturalized as a Mexican international, Berterame began his professional career in the youth ranks of San Lorenzo, where he made his first-team debut at just 17 years old in a Copa Libertadores fixture in 2016. In 2019, he went out on a season-long loan to second-tier side Patronato, registering four goals and one assist in only 12 appearances.

Later that same year, Berterame made the move to Liga MX with Atlético de San Luis, where he quickly established himself as one of the league's most dangerous attacking threats. Across four campaigns with the club, he tallied 31 goals and six assists in 93 matches, highlighted by earning Liga MX top scorer honors with nine goals during the 2022 Apertura tournament.

His standout performances earned him a transfer to Mexican giants CF Monterrey in 2022. Over the course of four seasons with Los Rayados, Berterame continued to showcase his consistency and finishing ability, recording 68 goals and 15 assists in 153 appearances across all competitions, including Liga MX, FIFA Club World Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, and Leagues Cup.

On the international stage, Berterame represented his native Argentina at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile. In 2024, the forward completed his naturalization process and became eligible to represent the Mexican national team. Since then, he has earned eight caps for El Tri, scoring two goals and establishing himself as a strong candidate for a call-up to the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Now, Berterame joins Inter Miami as a Designated Player, bringing dynamism and proven goal-scoring pedigree to the reigning MLS Cup champions' attacking unit as the Club continues to strengthen its roster ahead of the 2026 season.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Mexican forward Germán Berterame from Liga MX side CF Monterrey. Berterame joins Inter Miami as a Designated Player and will remain under contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with an extension option for 2029-30.







