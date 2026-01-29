FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo FC Draw 1-1 in Preseason Friendly
Published on January 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - FC Cincinnati and Houston Dynamo FC played to a 1-1 draw at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday. In FC Cincinnati's second preseason fixture of 2026, the friendly featured a traditional 90-minute match with two 45-minute halves as FC Cincinnati deployed a different Starting XI in each half.
Kévin Denkey scored his second goal in as many preseason games for FC Cincinnati, opening the scoring in the 36th minute just minutes after he netted a bicycle kick which was disallowed after being deemed offside.
Houston equalized in the 88th minute on a goal scored by Diadie Samassekou.
FC Cincinnati return to preseason action on Saturday, February 7 against Detroit City FC.
First Half XI: Tom Barlow, Roman Celentano, Andrei Chirila, Kévin Denkey, Ender Echenique, Evander, Gilberto Flores, Samuel Gidi, Obinna Nwobodo, Miles Robinson, Trialist
Second Half XI: Tah Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha, Stefan Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem, Nick Hagglund, Stiven Jimenez, Ayoub Jajhar, Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Kyle Smith, Gerardo Valenzuela
Remaining 2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches
Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Detroit City FC (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)
Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)
2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener
Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)
Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)
